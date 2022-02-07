Left Menu

UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey appoints Jennie Daly as CEO

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:47 IST
Taylor Wimpey Plc said on Monday it has appointed insider Jennie Daly as the British homebuilder's chief executive officer after incumbent Pete Redfern announced his decision last December to step down from the role.

Daly's appointment would become effective after the conclusion of the annual general meeting on April 26, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

