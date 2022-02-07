UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey appoints Jennie Daly as CEO

Taylor Wimpey Plc said on Monday it has appointed insider Jennie Daly as the British homebuilder's chief executive officer after incumbent Pete Redfern announced his decision last December to step down from the role.

Daly's appointment would become effective after the conclusion of the annual general meeting on April 26, the company said.

