CMS IT Services names Anuj Vaid as CEO

CMS IT Services, a managed services and system integration player, has named Anuj Vaid as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement, CMS IT Services said Vaid has a vision to transform the company with modernised digital services, differentiated delivery models and explore new markets to enhance stakeholder value.

His appointment as the CEO, positions CMS IT Services ''to take advantage of the exponential growth in the digital transformation space,'' it added.

Vaid, most recently, was Executive Director and Board Member at CMS IT Services, where he launched the defensible cybersecurity framework to tackle pandemic-era cyber threats.

''He also piloted India’s First AI-Driven Automation Shared Delivery Model – the ‘Remote Automation Centre for Enterprises’ (RACE),'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)