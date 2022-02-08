PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 8

Left Menu

08-02-2022
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SoftBank's $66bn sale of chip group Arm to Nvidia collapses https://on.ft.com/3owbE86 - Peter Thiel plans to leave board of Facebook owner Meta https://on.ft.com/3LhmmJ1

- U.S. and Japan reach deal to roll back Trump-era steel tariffs https://on.ft.com/3uugmH7 Overview

- SoftBank Group Corp's $66 bln sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp collapsed on Monday, according to three people with direct knowledge of the transaction. - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday that billionaire investor Peter Thiel, an early investor who has been on the company's board since 2005, has decided to retire.

- The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports annually. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

