Private equity fund Kedaara-owned GAVS to merge with GS Lab

GAVS, a tech company owned by private equity fund Kedaara, on Tuesday announced a merger with Great Software Laboratory (GS Lab) to create a digital product engineering and artificial intelligence-led digital transformation platform.

The combined entity will have close to 4,000 technical employees and have operations spread across US, UK, Middle East, and India, and delivery labs out of Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Baroda, according to a statement.

Kedaara had acquired majority stakes in GS Lab and GAVS over the past three months.

Financial details about the transactions were not disclosed.

The combined entity will serve the healthcare, communications, networking, banking and financial services and fintech sectors.

''The combination of GAVS and GS Lab will have digital engineering and AI-led digital transformation capabilities across a broad array of new-age technologies and will allow them to tap into rapidly growing demand for adoption of digital technology across various sectors globally,'' Kedaara's management said.

Sumit Ganguli will be the group chief executive and lead the next phase of growth for the combined business while Deepak Doegar, who joined GAVS from JCB India recently, will be appointed the group chief financial officer and spearhead the integration initiatives.

The integration process is expected to be completed over the next few months and will be subject to the applicable regulatory and other approvals, the statement said.

''The combination will offer a comprehensive suite of services across a broad range of clients and is very well positioned to be one of the premier digital engineering service providers based out of India, enabling employees across the board to realize their full potential,'' GS Lab's co-founders Shridhar Shukla and Sunil Gaitonde said.

