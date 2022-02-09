Toyam Industries Ltd. signs 'Dangal' fame Mahavir Singh Phogat on its advisory board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): After hosting the legendary Mike Tyson for the launch of Kumite-1 League in India and signing The Great Khali on its Advisory Board, Toyam Industries Ltd. (TIL) is pleased to announce the signing up the wrestling guru, Mahavir Singh Phogat, on its Advisory Board. Mahavir Singh Phogat is a senior Olympics Coach and an amateur wrestler. Phogat's coaching efforts in the combat sports industry received due recognition when his daughter, Geeta Phogat, not only helped India win the 1st Gold Medal in women's wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games but also qualified as the only Indian women wrestler for the Olympics.

Likewise, his coaching helped his other daughter, Babita Phogat, win a Bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. Such accomplishments inspired even noted film makers like Amir Khan, who produced a blockbuster and award-winning movie called 'Dangal' based on Phogat's life journey and contribution towards wrestling and made the sport super popular not only in India but the world over. TIL, synonymous with Kumite-1 League (K-1L) in India, aspires to revolutionize and popularize the combat sports business in India, particularly Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). TIL had marked its presence and created a huge buzz in the MMA circuit, in India and globally alike, after having hosted the legendary Mike Tyson at the launch of the Kumite-1 League (K-1L) in Mumbai. K-1L was formed to not only popularize the sport in India but also to tap the vast untapped potential in the country.

Commenting on the development, Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD - TIL) said "Mr Phogat accepting our invite to be a part of our Advisory Board endorses our vision. With such noted personalities (Mr. Phogat, The Great Khali), who have made the country mark its presence in the combat sports industry, being a part of our board, not only will we be able to set industry benchmarks for MMA but will also act as a catalyst in our efforts to popularize the sport. TIL would benefit immensely from their vast experience and stellar presence in the world of combat sports. Our aspiration to form an advisory board, constituted by eminent sports personalities like these, is now taking a solid shape. Like Mr Phogat and The Great Khali, we have identified several icons in the industry and are in discussions with some of them. The athletes participating in our soon-to-be-launched reality talent show, 'Warrior Hunt' will immensely benefit under the guidance of such seasoned personalities. We harbor ambitions to develop the complete MMA ecosystem and mark India's presence in the global circuit." said Mr. Budhwani.

Accepting the invite, Mahavir Singh Phogat said "I feel proud to be associated with TIL and the movement they have initiated to popularize this sport in India. I am excited to train Indian athletes and see the masses connecting with the sport in the times to come. I am prepared to support and provide any advise that may be needed in doing so. MMA is significantly popular world over and if our efforts are directed in the right manner, I don't see a reason as to why this sport may not be as popular as what some other sports (cricket, for instance) are in India. Having successfully trained Ritu Phogat to compete on global MMA platforms, I am well versed with the strategies needed to prepare other athletes as well. I am well aware of the dedication and training involved in the process. I am thankful to Budhwani for selecting me to be a part of the panel. I wholeheartedly support his vision and am prepared to devote whatever time and effort needed in doing so, including initiating beaurocratic discussions as and when needed."

Toyam Industries Ltd. (TIL) is the only publicly (BSE) listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports marketing and management. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

