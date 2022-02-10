Left Menu

AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls

AstraZeneca on Thursday forecast higher 2022 sales and raised its annualised dividend after the drugmaker posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it gets a lift from its COVID-19 antibody treatment and cancer drugs. But the London-listed company warned that gross profit margins from coronavirus products were expected to be lower than the company average for this year, while sales for COVID-19 products were expected to decline by a percentage in the low-to-mid 20s.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:04 IST
AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca on Thursday forecast higher 2022 sales and raised its annualised dividend after the drugmaker posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it gets a lift from its COVID-19 antibody treatment and cancer drugs.

But the London-listed company warned that gross profit margins from coronavirus products were expected to be lower than the company average for this year, while sales for COVID-19 products were expected to decline by a percentage in the low-to-mid 20s. AstraZeneca, which has said low-income nations would continue to receive its vaccine on a no-profit basis after it began making a modest profit on the shot, set up a separate unit to focus on its coronavirus efforts and other respiratory infections.

"AstraZeneca continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2021 ... five of our medicines crossing new blockbuster threshold," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker expects 2022 revenue to increase by a percentage in the high teens, with core earnings growing by a percentage in the mid-to-high 20s. In 2021, overall sales jumped 38% to $37.42 billion at constant currency rates.

Analysts estimate $6.68 per share and sales of $42.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company, seen by analysts as one of the fastest growing major drugmakers mainly thanks to new cancer therapies, also said it would top up its annualised dividend by $0.10 to $2.90, the first year-on-year increase in a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022