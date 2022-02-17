EDMC nod to policy for granting temporary permit for health trades with conditions

East Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a policy to grant temporary permit for various categories of health trades in unauthorised colonies subject to certain conditions, officials said on Thursday.

The move comes ahead of civic polls in Delhi due in early April.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggrawal said according to this policy, temporary permits will be issued for allowing health trades covered under 24 categories and being carried out in an area up to 20 square metre prescribed in Chapter 15 of Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

The temporary permits to these trades will be granted under the ambit of the provisions under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2020 and MPD-2021, by considering the importance of geographic extent of unauthorised colonies in the territorial jurisdiction of the EDMC, the civic body said in a statement.

Temporary permits will also be issued for other health trades, which were existing prior to January 1, 2006, subject to fulfilment of the technical conditions and requisite permission from other regulatory stakeholders like Delhi Fire service, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Delhi Police, wherever applicable, it added.

Chairman of SDMC's standing committee Beer Singh Panwar said this policy will give relief to traders and facilitate in running their establishments under hygienic and sanitary conditions while further regulating the trades as per the health trade policy.

The temporary permit fee is Rs 75 per square metre per annum. Apart from it, registration fee (one-time) as per the designated health trade and processing fee of Rs 1,000 per annum will also be collected, the EDMC said.

Temporary permit will be up to three years or till the existence of National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, whichever is earlier, it added.

In another civic development, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax.

The last date for availing the first phase of amnesty scheme has been moved from February 15 to February 28, it said in a statement.

Also, the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty and 15 percent rebate on principal amount can now be availed till March 31, it added.

