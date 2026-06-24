Soccer-Science museum brings soccer tech to World Cup fans

The FIFA Museum's "Soccer & Technology" exhibition has made its North American debut in Vancouver, drawing hundreds of fans to explore the game's evolution and technological advancements.

Reuters | Soccer Technology From The Fifa Museum | Updated: 24-06-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 05:47 IST
Soccer-Science museum brings soccer tech to World Cup fans
  • Country:
  • Canada

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, in its North American debut in Vancouver, has drawn hundreds of fans to Science World to study ‌the game's evolution as organisers aim to accelerate soccer's growth in ice hockey-mad Canada.

Located at the eastern end of False Creek, Science World sits steps from BC Place, the city's World Cup venue, providing a fitting backdrop. "We found it a great fit for us, especially ‌with the topic of this exhibition being about technology and all the professions that surround the game," Sebastian Munoz, Senior Exhibition ‌Design Manager at Science World, told Reuters.

Visitors can explore five themed zones - Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and Innovation Lab - each illustrating the role of technology in modern soccer. The exhibition also features artefacts linked to the host nations.

"We really tried to localise the content to ⁠Vancouver and ​to the three nations that are ⁠hosting the World Cup, because people like to see things that are made and tailored for that experience and for this World Cup," Munoz said. Munoz believes ⁠the exhibition can contribute to the sport's development in Canada.

"It will definitely, because it talks about the professions that surround the game. So you ​don't have to just be a soccer player to be involved in the FIFA World Cup. You can be any ⁠of the professions that surround it and that you're applying this technology to the game," he added. Visitors said the exhibition deepened their appreciation of soccer.

"This was phenomenal," ⁠said ​visitor Rob Rose. "I wasn't sure what to expect, but to see the combination of the actual real-life soccer with the technology is fascinating. I'm a bit of a soccer geek anyways, and this is particularly fascinating to see all the behind-the-scenes innovation ⁠that is going on." Other visitors echoed that sentiment.

"I really liked seeing soccer over the different stages, the new technology and looking ⁠inside the soccer ball," another visitor, ⁠Denise Chang-Yen, said. "I really appreciated the inclusion of the women's side of the game as well, so I thought it was really a good thing to see it here today."

Soccer & Technology from ‌the FIFA Museum runs ‌at Science World until September 7.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026