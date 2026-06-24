Indonesia clings to emerging markets mantle as MSCI extends review

​Indonesia held on to its emerging markets status, for now, as global index provider MSCI on Tuesday extended its review to November to assess the slate of measures rolled out by Jakarta, leaving the market facing prolonged uncertainty.

Indonesian assets have been hammered since January, when MSCI froze the country's stocks in its indexes and raised ‌the prospect of a downgrade to frontier status, pointing to opaque ownership, weak free-float visibility and unreliable trading data. Tuesday's extension could spur a brief relief rally, though with most of the worries over Indonesia lingering, sentiment will likely remain subdued on a market that has turned from darling to deadweight.

Since January, Indonesia has announced measures, including moves to raise free-float levels, to help allay some of those concerns. On Tuesday, MSCI acknowledged transparency reforms. "While these announcements represent a step ‌in the right direction, what matters for international institutional investors is the consistent implementation and sustained effect of these measures across the market," MSCI said in a statement.

The global index provider said in its 2026 market classification ‌review that it would consider options such as a consultation on a downgrade to frontier status if sufficient progress was not evident by the time of the November review. Mohit Mirpuri, a fund manager at SGMC Capital in Singapore, said the MSCI extension is a better outcome than many had feared, noting the index compiler stopped short of launching a frontier market consultation and explicitly acknowledged the reforms.

"The tone was constructive but clearly conditional," he said. "I think the immediate downgrade risk has been deferred rather than eliminated. The MSCI overhang likely remains ... which may ⁠keep some ​foreign investors cautious." MSCI in April had extended its review ⁠of Indonesian markets to June and in May cut several companies, most of which were tied to tycoons, from its indexes.

Indonesia's financial regulator said the MSCI announcement would serve as momentum to strengthen and accelerate the capital market reform agendas initiated since January. The regulator said it ⁠will continue to communicate and engage with global index providers as well as investors, to "ensure that the reforms that have been and are currently being rolled out can be comprehensively understood by the global investment community."

WALL OF WORRIES FOR INDONESIA Investor unease ​has been growing over President Prabowo Subianto's spending agenda, which has supported initiatives such as free meals to millions of people but has also contributed to the rupiah sliding to record lows, leaving the ⁠broader investment backdrop for the $1.4 trillion economy looking fragile.

Indonesia has been besieged by setbacks this year, with credit-rating firms Moody's and Fitch cutting their debt rating outlooks for Indonesia to negative earlier this year, citing reduced policymaking credibility. The benchmark Jakarta stock index has dropped nearly 30% this year, making ⁠it ​the world's worst-performing stock market, with foreign investors net selling $3.89 billion worth of Indonesian equities in 2026.

MSCI said last week there were signs of coordinated trading distorting price formation, as well as inadequate provision of detailed market information in English. A downgrade would be devastating to Indonesia, putting it on par with frontier markets such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It could also trigger as much as $13 billion in outflows from Indonesian equities, Goldman Sachs ⁠has estimated, at a time when the combined market value of Indonesian equities has already shrunk to $601 billion from more than $900 billion in January.

MSCI said the transparency issues relate directly to the information flow and market infrastructure ⁠pillars of its market accessibility framework, with participants raising "profound investability concern" ⁠stemming from them. The index provider added it would continue to assess the scope, consistency and sustained effectiveness of the reforms from Jakarta in the context of free-float determination and broader investability assessments.

"Our base case remains that Indonesia retains Emerging Market status," SGMC Capital's Mirpuri said. "But the next few months will be about execution, credibility and ‌evidence rather than further policy announcements."