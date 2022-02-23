Ukraine urges citizens to leave Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign ministry warned Ukrainians not to visit Russia and urged its citizens already there to leave the country, in a travel advisory issued on Wednesday.
"The foreign ministry recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from any trips to the Russian Federation, and those who are in this country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainians
- Ukraine
- Russian Federation
- Russia
Advertisement