Ukraine says civilian flights in its airspace are restricted

Flights of civilian aircraft in Ukraine's airspace are "restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a notice to airmen issued at 0156 GMT on Thursday.

The notice is due to expire at 2359 GMT on Thursday unless extended. It did not provide further details.

