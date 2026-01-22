Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Challenge to the UN?

President Donald Trump plans to form a 'Board of Peace' intended to mediate global conflicts apart from the United Nations, sparking debates on the UN's relevance in international peace efforts.

The initiative, consisting primarily of invited heads of state, comes amidst criticism from Trump about the UN's inefficacy in resolving major conflicts like those in Gaza and Ukraine.

While some nations have taken up the invitation, including several Muslim countries, others remain cautious, fearing the board's broad mandate could undermine the established international order based on the UN Charter.