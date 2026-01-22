Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Challenge to the UN?

President Donald Trump's initiative to create a 'Board of Peace' aims to tackle global conflicts independently of the United Nations, raising concerns about the UN's role in peacekeeping. Despite some countries accepting this idea, others worry about its broad mandate and potential impact on international order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 22-01-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 06:54 IST
The initiative, consisting primarily of invited heads of state, comes amidst criticism from Trump about the UN's inefficacy in resolving major conflicts like those in Gaza and Ukraine.

While some nations have taken up the invitation, including several Muslim countries, others remain cautious, fearing the board's broad mandate could undermine the established international order based on the UN Charter.

