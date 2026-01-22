Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Highlight Day Five of the Australian Open

The Australian Open's fifth day featured thrilling matches, with Madison Keys defeating Ashlyn Krueger, Novak Djokovic facing Francesco Maestrelli, and Jannik Sinner playing against James Duckworth. Women's top players, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka, were also in action, continuing their campaigns in partly sunny Melbourne conditions.

Thrilling Matches Highlight Day Five of the Australian Open
The Australian Open's fifth day offered a full slate of exciting tennis action at Melbourne Park, with standout matches captivating both local and international audiences.

Madison Keys showcased her defending champion skills, overcoming American compatriot Ashlyn Krueger to advance to the third round. Meanwhile, on the main stage, Italian Jannik Sinner aimed for his third title against Australia's James Duckworth.

Tennis fans were also treated to early-day matches featuring 10-time winner Novak Djokovic and women's world number two, Iga Swiatek, alongside Japan's Naomi Osaka, all adding to the thrilling spectacle under the partly sunny Melbourne skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

