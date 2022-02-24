Moldova to introduce state of emergency as Ukrainians pour across the border
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
President Maia Sandu on Thursday said Moldova would introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people coming in from neighboring Ukraine.
"We will help people who need our help and support," she said.
Dozens of cars were queuing on the border between Ukraine and Moldova, according to Moldovan media websites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement