Left Menu

BDR Pharma introduces prostate cancer drug with enhanced strength

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched prostate cancer treatment drug Enzalutamide in 160 mg strength.The company has introduced the medication, under the brand name BDENZA 160mg, at Rs 6,300 for a strip of seven tablets.The medicine was previously available in 40 mg and 80 mg strength for which patients had to consume two tablets a day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:40 IST
BDR Pharma introduces prostate cancer drug with enhanced strength
  • Country:
  • India

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched prostate cancer treatment drug Enzalutamide in 160 mg strength.

The company has introduced the medication, under the brand name BDENZA 160mg, at Rs 6,300 for a strip of seven tablets.

The medicine was previously available in 40 mg and 80 mg strength for which patients had to consume two tablets a day. The objective behind the launch of Enzalutamide 160 mg is to ensure better efficacy, minimum side effects, contain relapse cases by blocking the hormones of cancer cells providing an evolved treatment, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will definitely add value to Indian oncology patients as well as provide opportunity for medical physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol. ''This represents a firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high quality standards,'' BDR Pharmaceuticals Director Business Development Raheel Shah noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022