Aspirants Season 3: A Journey of Ambition and Friendship Returns

The highly acclaimed Hindi drama series 'Aspirants' returns for its third season, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 13. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series follows three friends navigating the challenges of India's UPSC civil services examination in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

This season, the story dives deeper into the life of IAS officer Abhilash, portrayed by Naveen Kasturia, as it unfolds across dual timelines. New conflicts arise in his professional life, while past friendships and ambitions resurface, adding layers of complexity to his journey.

Prime Video, along with TVF, continues to capture audiences through this authentic portrayal of ambition and the emotional cost of competitive exams, ensuring 'Aspirants' resonates with viewers in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)