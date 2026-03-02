Left Menu

Aspirants Season 3: A Journey of Ambition and Friendship Returns

Prime Video announces the return of its popular Hindi drama series 'Aspirants' for a third season, following the journey of three friends preparing for the UPSC exams. The series explores themes of ambition, friendship, and the emotional challenges tied to high-stakes examinations, with new stories and characters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The highly acclaimed Hindi drama series 'Aspirants' returns for its third season, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 13. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series follows three friends navigating the challenges of India's UPSC civil services examination in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

This season, the story dives deeper into the life of IAS officer Abhilash, portrayed by Naveen Kasturia, as it unfolds across dual timelines. New conflicts arise in his professional life, while past friendships and ambitions resurface, adding layers of complexity to his journey.

Prime Video, along with TVF, continues to capture audiences through this authentic portrayal of ambition and the emotional cost of competitive exams, ensuring 'Aspirants' resonates with viewers in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

