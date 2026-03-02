Left Menu

Former Indian diplomat MJ Akbar warns of unintended consequences following Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination, potentially consolidating support for Iran's regime rather than weakening it. Experts condemn the strike by the US and Israel, predicting regional instability and a protracted conflict in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:42 IST
Escalating Tensions: Unintended Fallout from Khamenei's Assassination
Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions are rising in the aftermath of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with former Indian Minister MJ Akbar cautioning that the situation could counter Washington's intentions. Akbar stated that President Trump's regime change objective might backfire, inadvertently solidifying support for Iran's current government.

Akbar highlighted Khamenei's potential elevation in Shia consciousness from leader to martyr, suggesting the assassination might unify Iran rather than destabilize it. Tehran's government has issued a statement declaring the leader's death a 'living nightmare' for his killers, signaling strong official condemnation.

In response, international observers like Waiel Awwad are criticizing the US and Israel's actions as cowardly and foresee severe regional repercussions, with Iran taking retaliatory measures. Awwad noted mass public mourning in Iran, challenging Western perceptions of Khamenei's unpopularity, and warned that further conflict could involve allied groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

