Honda Speeds Ahead with 34% Sales Surge in February 2026

In an impressive showing for February 2026, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 34% rise in total sales compared to February of the previous year.

The company achieved sales of 5,67,351 units, comprising 513,190 domestic units and 54,161 exports, illustrating robust demand across diverse markets.

Cumulatively, for the fiscal year-to-date from April 2025 to February 2026, HMSI reported sales of 5.82 million units, reinforcing the strong performance of its product range domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)