Honda Speeds Ahead with 34% Sales Surge in February 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced a significant 34% increase in sales for February 2026, with 567,351 total units sold. The boost is attributed to strong demand in both domestic and international markets. Year-to-date figures show over 5.8 million units sold, underlining HMSI's thriving portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:41 IST
In an impressive showing for February 2026, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 34% rise in total sales compared to February of the previous year.

The company achieved sales of 5,67,351 units, comprising 513,190 domestic units and 54,161 exports, illustrating robust demand across diverse markets.

Cumulatively, for the fiscal year-to-date from April 2025 to February 2026, HMSI reported sales of 5.82 million units, reinforcing the strong performance of its product range domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

