PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- GSK expects to spin off Haleon consumer business in July. https://on.ft.com/3C0HlM4 - Flutter ties staff bonuses to curbing problem gambling https://on.ft.com/3hoOrRd

- Boris Johnson warns of UK energy price shock https://on.ft.com/3hnFwQ1 - Airbus seeks $220mn in damages from Qatar Airways as legal dispute intensifies https://on.ft.com/3huDTjv

Overview - GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Monday stood by plans to spin off its consumer healthcare business, Haleon, on the stock market in July.

- Flutter Entertainment Plc said a tenth of its staff bonuses will be linked with tackling and preventing betting addiction. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britons would have to deal with even higher energy prices as a result of sanctions on Russia.

- Airbus SE is seeking $220 million in damages from Qatar Airways in a dispute over undelivered passenger jets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)