Supply problems worsen again in German retail - Ifo

Supply problems in German retail worsened again in February with 76.3% retailers saying they did not receive all goods they had ordered, compared to 57.1% in January, the Ifo economic research institute said on Tuesday "The easing in January didn't prove to be lasting," Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe said in a statement. But on the other, supply bottlenecks and inflation are weighing things down," Wohlrabe said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:24 IST
Klaus Wohlrabe Image Credit: Flickr
Supply problems in German retail worsened again in February with 76.3% of retailers saying they did not receive all goods they had ordered, compared to 57.1% in January, the Ifo economic research institute said on Tuesday "The easing in January didn't prove to be lasting," Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe said in a statement. "That means there will continue to be some gaps on shelves for the time being."

The situation is particularly tense for sellers of toys, bicycles, cars, and furniture, with over 90% of businesses reporting supply problems, and has deteriorated significantly for supermarkets, where bottlenecks tripled to about 60%, Ifo said. "Trade is currently facing many challenges. On the one hand, the outlook is improving with regard to the easing of Covid restrictions. But on the other, supply bottlenecks and inflation are weighing things down," Wohlrabe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

