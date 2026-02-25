South Korea's Birthrate Rebounds Amid Societal Shifts
After years of decline, South Korea's birthrate rose to 0.8, marking the highest growth since 2010. This surge is attributed to rising marriages, shifting social perceptions on childbirth, and an increase in women of prime childbearing age.
In a significant demographic shift, South Korea's birthrate climbed to 0.8 percent, the highest growth observed since 2010, according to Yonhap News Agency. This marks the second consecutive year of birthrate increase, putting an end to a troubling four-year demographic decline.
The Ministry of Data and Statistics revealed that last year saw the birth of 254,500 babies, a 6.8 percent rise in comparison to the previous year. The higher birthrate was partly driven by more marriages, especially among women in their early 30s, an age group identified as prime for childbirth. Officials attribute this uptick to couples marrying after pandemic-related delays.
Society's evolving attitude towards childbirth is also playing a role, with a 2024 survey indicating a growing intent to have children post-marriage. Notably, there is an increasing acceptance of childbirth outside of marriage. Despite the rise in births, South Korea still faces a natural population decline due to an increase in deaths, with numbers indicating a net decrease of 110,000 people in 2025, reports Yonhap.
