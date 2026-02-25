Record-Breaking Year for Journalist Killings Amidst Conflict
In 2025, 129 journalists were killed, with Israel responsible for two-thirds, particularly in Gaza and Yemen. The CPJ reports that targeted killings, largely by Israeli forces, have increased. Despite Israeli claims, organizations deny links to militants, criticizing allegations as reputational damage. Other conflict zones like Sudan and Mexico also saw journalist casualties.
A concerning surge in journalist fatalities was reported last year, with a record 129 media workers killed. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) highlighted that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of these deaths, mostly in Gaza and through an attack in Yemen.
This marks the second consecutive year of record press killings, raising alarms about targeted violence against journalists. The CPJ noted that Israel, which reportedly accounted for 81 percent of targeted killings, claimed to only target combatants. However, access issues hamper verification efforts.
Global scrutiny mounts against Israel for its stance, as well as criticism from international news organizations disputing allegations linking journalists to militant groups. Notably, the CPJ records an increase in casualties in Sudan and Mexico, adding to the grim tally of global press threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- journalists
- killed
- Israel
- CPJ
- Gaza
- Yemen
- media workers
- conflict
- press freedom
- international news
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction
BJP Labels Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'Female Ghajini' for Gaza Remarks
CPI(M) Denounces Modi's Controversial Israel Visit Amid Gaza Conflict
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Modi to Address Gaza Genocide in Israel