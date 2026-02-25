Record-Breaking Year for Journalist Killings Amidst Conflict

A concerning surge in journalist fatalities was reported last year, with a record 129 media workers killed. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) highlighted that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of these deaths, mostly in Gaza and through an attack in Yemen.

This marks the second consecutive year of record press killings, raising alarms about targeted violence against journalists. The CPJ noted that Israel, which reportedly accounted for 81 percent of targeted killings, claimed to only target combatants. However, access issues hamper verification efforts.

Global scrutiny mounts against Israel for its stance, as well as criticism from international news organizations disputing allegations linking journalists to militant groups. Notably, the CPJ records an increase in casualties in Sudan and Mexico, adding to the grim tally of global press threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)