Latvia strips Russian-Latvian billionaire Aven of highest civilian award

Latvia has stripped billionaire Pyotr Aven, who holds Russian and Latvian citizenship, of its highest civilian award for not condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Latvian president's office said on Wednesday. The decision was made on Tuesday and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was awarded Latvia's highest state honour at the same time, it said in a statement.

Aven and another Russian oligarch, Mikhail Fridman, vowed on Tuesday to contest European Union sanctions imposed on them over what the EU said was their close association with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Aven and Fridman denied any "financial or political relationship" to the Kremlin. The Latvian presidency statement said Aven had been stripped of the Baltic country's Order of the Three Stars.

"Aven has not distanced himself from the war caused by the Putin regime. This means support for Russian aggression, and (it) is incompatible with the highest Latvian state award and the status of an awarded person. It cannot be offset by previous merit," the statement said. Aven was decorated by Latvia in 2012 for philanthropic efforts, according to Latvian media.

The EU on Monday slapped sanctions on Aven and Fridman, long-term partners who earned billions of dollars from oil, banking and retail. Both said the EU's allegations were false and defamatory and that they would fight them. The Latvian presidency said Zelensky was awarded the Order of Viesturs "for the firm protection of his country and land".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)