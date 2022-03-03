Left Menu

Parts of Kyiv could lose heating after rocket blast near rail station, says Ukrainian official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

A powerful rocket strike near Kyiv rail station on Wednesday evening may have cut off central heating supply to parts of the Ukrainian capital amid freezing winter temperatures, said interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko in an online post.

