Left Menu

Fog Disruption Grounds Delhi Airport Flights

Dense fog led to significant disruptions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing the cancellation of 118 flights, the diversion of 16, and delays in 130 services. The disruptions prompted the civil aviation ministry to stress the importance of passenger facilitation by airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:09 IST
Fog Disruption Grounds Delhi Airport Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of 118 flights and the diversion of 16 others. Additionally, 130 flight services faced delays, severely impacting the airport's operations throughout the day.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which sees roughly 1,300 flights daily, struggled with low visibility, significantly affecting its flight schedule. According to Flightradar24.com, the average departure delay was around 28 minutes.

In response, the civil aviation ministry mandated airlines to adhere to strict passenger facilitation protocols, ensuring timely information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds, and efficient grievance handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khap Panchayat's Controversial Ban Sparks Debate in Baghpat

Khap Panchayat's Controversial Ban Sparks Debate in Baghpat

 India
2
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

 India
3

Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite

 India
4
Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025