Fog Disruption Grounds Delhi Airport Flights

Dense fog wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of 118 flights and the diversion of 16 others. Additionally, 130 flight services faced delays, severely impacting the airport's operations throughout the day.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which sees roughly 1,300 flights daily, struggled with low visibility, significantly affecting its flight schedule. According to Flightradar24.com, the average departure delay was around 28 minutes.

In response, the civil aviation ministry mandated airlines to adhere to strict passenger facilitation protocols, ensuring timely information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds, and efficient grievance handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)