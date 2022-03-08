Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 214 points

Left Menu

Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 214.27 points and Nifty down by 66.75 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 09:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 214.27 points or trading at 52,628.48 and down by 0.41 per cent at 9.24 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,796.40 at 9:24 am, down by 66.75 points or 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

