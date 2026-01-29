Left Menu

Re-examining RTI: Balancing Transparency and Governance

The Economic Survey suggests revisiting India's nearly two-decade-old RTI Act to balance transparency and governance. The RTI Act aims to promote accountability but may need tweaks to remain effective and aligned with global practices while protecting candid discussion needed for governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:13 IST
Re-examining RTI: Balancing Transparency and Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey, unveiled on Thursday, calls for a re-examination of the RTI Act, nearly two decades after its inception. It suggests the need for greater exemptions for confidential reports and draft comments to avoid constraining governance.

The Survey emphasizes the original intent of the RTI Act to enhance transparency, accountability, and public participation in democracy. It notes that the Act was never meant for idle curiosity or to micromanage government functions.

Furthermore, the Survey recommends exploring options like exempting draft notes and brainstorming papers from disclosure until they form part of decision-making. It highlights the importance of maintaining a balance between transparency and the need for candid internal deliberations to ensure effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026