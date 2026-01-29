Re-examining RTI: Balancing Transparency and Governance

The Economic Survey, unveiled on Thursday, calls for a re-examination of the RTI Act, nearly two decades after its inception. It suggests the need for greater exemptions for confidential reports and draft comments to avoid constraining governance.

The Survey emphasizes the original intent of the RTI Act to enhance transparency, accountability, and public participation in democracy. It notes that the Act was never meant for idle curiosity or to micromanage government functions.

Furthermore, the Survey recommends exploring options like exempting draft notes and brainstorming papers from disclosure until they form part of decision-making. It highlights the importance of maintaining a balance between transparency and the need for candid internal deliberations to ensure effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)