UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8
* JOHN MENZIES: British airport services provider John Menzies reported on Tuesday a return to an annual profit of 76 million pounds ($99.45 million) from a loss last year, as it benefits from cost cuts and new business wins amid a recovery in travel demand. * M&G: British insurer and asset manager M&G said on Tuesday it would offer shareholders a 500 million pound ($654.30 million) buyback programme as capital generation beat targets.
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures down 1.31%.
* ROBERT WALTERS: British recruitment firm Robert Walters reported its annual profit had more than quadrupled on Tuesday, benefiting from clients ramping up permanent hiring amid fierce competition for talent as economies reopen. * DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP: Britain's Domino's Pizza Group unveiled a share buyback programme worth 46 million pounds ($60 million) on Tuesday, after posting a higher full-year profit as the company benefited from a marketing campaign for post-lockdown sales.
* GREGGS: British baker and fast food chain Greggs on Tuesday reported record annual profit for 2021 after a COVID-19 driven loss the previous year but warned that cost pressures would prevent any material profit growth in 2022.
* OIL: Oil prices see-sawed near 14-year highs as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies.
* FTSE 100: London's FTSE 100 hit a more than seven month-low on Monday, before recouping most of its losses as soaring crude prices pushed oil and gas stocks higher, while investors remained cautious as rising energy costs fuelled inflationary concerns. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
