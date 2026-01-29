Left Menu

European Equities Rebound Amid Oil and Metals Surge

European equities experienced a rebound supported by a rise in oil and precious metal prices, offsetting earnings-related concerns. Investors remain cautious about trade tensions and geopolitical issues. While U.S. Big Tech earnings draw attention, European tech stocks have disappointed, reflecting broader economic uncertainties, particularly in Germany.

European equities made a comeback on Thursday, bolstered by rising oil and precious metal prices, which mitigated some of the concerns stemming from corporate earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.4% increase, recovering from a previous 0.8% drop.

Mining stocks, climbing 2.7%, led the gains, while energy shares rose 1.9%. This surge comes as investors express concerns over trade tensions and geopolitical frictions, enhancing the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold and silver. Meanwhile, oil prices increased due to fears of supply chain disruptions.

The market is also reacting to potential U.S. military action against Iran, spurred by President Trump's threats. European tech stocks fell while U.S. Big Tech earnings are closely watched for future AI trends. Despite Deutsche Bank posting its highest annual profit since 2007, European markets remain anxious about economic uncertainties.

