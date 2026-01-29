Left Menu

Merz says Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with European allies

They are ‍also not in conflict with nuclear-sharing with the United States of America," he said. European nations have long relied heavily on the United States, ​including its large nuclear arsenal, for their defence but have been increasing military spending, partly in response to ⁠sharp criticism from the Trump administration.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:44 IST
Merz says Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with European allies

European nations ‌are starting to discuss ideas around a shared nuclear umbrella to complement existing security arrangements with the U.S., German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, amid growing talk in Germany of ⁠developing its own nuclear defences. Merz, speaking at a time of increased transatlantic tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump upends traditional alliances, said the talks were only at an initial stage and no decision was imminent.

"We know that we have to reach ​a number of strategic and military policy decisions, but at the moment, the time is not ripe," he told ‍reporters on Thursday. Germany is currently banned from developing a nuclear weapon of its own under the so-called Four Plus Two agreement that opened the way for the country's reunification in 1990 as well as under a landmark nuclear non-proliferation treaty that Germany signed in 1969.

Merz said Germany's ⁠treaty obligations ‌did not prevent it from ⁠discussing joint solutions with partners, including Britain and France, the only European powers which have a nuclear arsenal. "These talks are taking place. They are ‍also not in conflict with nuclear-sharing with the United States of America," he said.

European nations have long relied heavily on the United States, ​including its large nuclear arsenal, for their defence but have been increasing military spending, partly in response to ⁠sharp criticism from the Trump administration. Trump has rattled Washington's European allies with his talk of acquiring Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally, and his threat, ⁠later rescinded, to impose tariffs on countries that stood in his way.

He has also suggested in the past that the U.S. would not help protect countries that failed to spend enough on their own defence. Merz's comments were ⁠echoed by the head of the parliamentary defence committee, Thomas Roewekamp, who said Germany had the technical capacity which could ⁠be used in developing a ‌European nuclear weapon.

"We do not have missiles or warheads, but we do have a significant technological advantage that we could contribute to a joint European initiative," Roewekamp, from Merz's centre-right ⁠Christian Democratic Union party, told Germany's Welt TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026