Oorjaa raises about Rs 9 cr in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Business-to-business logistics tech platform Oorjaa has raised nearly Rs 9 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.The round also involved a clutch of high-networth individuals who have invested in personal capacity and through Vinners angel investing platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Business-to-business logistics tech platform Oorjaa has raised nearly Rs 9 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also involved a clutch of high-networth individuals who have invested in personal capacity and through Vinners angel investing platform. The funds raised will be used to sharpen focus on the product and tech development, expanding into new geographies and on working capital needs, a statement said on Tuesday.

Oorjaa was founded by Sandeep Patil, Prashant Mohite and Yogesh Parab. It offers technology-driven logistics solutions aided with transformative tools on auto-routing, network optimisation, data analytics, trip management and operating processes run by skilled and trained manpower. ''B2B logistics tech platform Oorjaa has raised around Rs 9 crore in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures,'' the statement said.

Since its launch in November 2019, Oorjaa has expanded to over 15 cities, 30 hub locations, conducting 4,000 plus orders per day with more than 200 vehicles (inclusive of EV cargo vehicles, promoting sustainability), it said. The business-to-business clientele include large e-commerce, food-tech and e-groceries companies.

