UAE Cyber Defenders Foil High-Tech Attacks
The United Arab Emirates successfully averted organized cyber attacks targeting its digital infrastructure and critical sectors. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, hackers attempted to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and carry out systematic phishing campaigns. The perpetrators remain unidentified, as reported by the state news agency.
The United Arab Emirates has successfully thwarted a series of organized cyber attacks aimed at the nation's digital infrastructure and vital sectors, according to a report from the state news agency released on Saturday.
The thwarted attempts included efforts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct systematic phishing campaigns, all targeting national platforms. These attacks utilized artificial intelligence technologies to develop offensive tools, highlighting an escalation in the sophistication of cyber threats.
The detailed report did not specify the entities responsible for the attacks, leaving the question of accountability open as authorities continue their investigations.
ALSO READ
Artificial Intelligence Boost: Andhra Pradesh's Leap into the Future
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Leading the Future of Artificial Intelligence
Democratisation of Artificial Intelligence only fair, safe path forward: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Switzerland fully shares and supports India's and other countries' efforts to democratize artificial intelligence: Swiss President Parmelin.