UAE Cyber Defenders Foil High-Tech Attacks

The United Arab Emirates successfully averted organized cyber attacks targeting its digital infrastructure and critical sectors. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, hackers attempted to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and carry out systematic phishing campaigns. The perpetrators remain unidentified, as reported by the state news agency.

The United Arab Emirates has successfully thwarted a series of organized cyber attacks aimed at the nation's digital infrastructure and vital sectors, according to a report from the state news agency released on Saturday.

The thwarted attempts included efforts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct systematic phishing campaigns, all targeting national platforms. These attacks utilized artificial intelligence technologies to develop offensive tools, highlighting an escalation in the sophistication of cyber threats.

The detailed report did not specify the entities responsible for the attacks, leaving the question of accountability open as authorities continue their investigations.

