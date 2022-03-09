Left Menu

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-03-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 02:58 IST
Russia's central bank on Tuesday announced citizens with foreign currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until Sept. 9 and said banks could not sell hard currency.

The bank, which earlier in the day announced a series of steps to help financial market players hit by foreign sanctions, said in a statement that regardless of what foreign currency clients held in their accounts, withdrawals would be paid in U.S. dollars.

