Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says Iran not to blame for Minnesota cyberattack

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at Camp David on Friday that he does not think Iran is behind a cyberattack on Minnesota water systems, despite U.S. officials reportedly suspecting otherwise. "We ​heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack, and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so," Trump said during a cabinet meeting. "I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly ​incompetent," Trump said, calling out Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat.

Trump's powerful but unofficial Venezuela adviser leaves his role

An unofficial adviser to ‌the Trump administration ​who has played a leading role in shaping U.S. Venezuela policy and multimillion-dollar deals to exploit the OPEC state's vast oil resources has told Reuters he is no longer overseeing the portfolio. In a role likened by current and former government officials and business sources in the U.S. and Venezuela to that of a viceroy, Miami-based businessman Mauricio Claver-Carone reported to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has spearheaded Venezuela policy.

US Senate panel advances Trump CDC pick Schwartz

The U.S. Senate health committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick for CDC director Dr. Erica Schwartz, handing his administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts ‌to fill top health posts. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee sent Schwartz, Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the full Senate on a 13-10 vote, with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine the lone member to cross party lines.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan rise to 10,773 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan reported 10,773 cases linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak on Friday, up 387 from the previous day, the state health department said in its latest update. Cases of the intestinal infection have risen steadily across the U.S., with the outbreak resulting in 193 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

US proposes deep Colorado River water cuts for Arizona, California, Nevada

The U.S. government proposed deep cuts to water supply for Arizona, California and Nevada during dry years in a new plan released on Friday to manage the drought-stricken Colorado River. Lawsuits from states could challenge the federal intervention and could mean more years ‌of uncertainty for a river that provides water to one in 10 Americans, irrigates land producing 15% of U.S. food output and generates power for 6 million people in seven states.

Explainer-What is US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his so-called Board of Peace reached a deal for the total disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces ‌from the territory. Trump said the agreement was "historic" and will be implemented in phases, with Israeli forces, which control about two-thirds of Gaza as of late April, withdrawing from the territory as disarmament proceeds.

Ransom notes tied to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping released six months into unsolved case

Two ransom notes purportedly written by kidnappers who abducted the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie were released on Friday, six months after Nancy Guthrie vanished in Arizona, as investigators renewed efforts to identify the culprits. Copies of the two email messages were posted online by the Pima County Sheriff's Department with a notice appealing again to members of the public to come forward with information that might help identify the masked prowler caught on video by Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera outside her home around the time she went missing.

White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

A White House official said on Friday that no weaponized drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director ⁠for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters ​at a drone industry conference in Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved hobbyists and others who were unaware of ⁠flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

US cyber defense agency warns hackers are increasingly targeting water systems

The U.S. government’s civilian cyber defense agency on Thursday warned of a significant increase in hackers targeting technology used to maintain and control water and wastewater systems, and said operators of such systems should remove them from the internet as soon as possible. The warning comes two days after Minnesota’s state IT agency said more than 30 community water systems in the state were targeted in a "coordinated cyberattack” ⁠on July 26 and 27. The FBI said in a statement late on Thursday that water and wastewater utility companies in at least seven states have reported incidents to the bureau, and that some of that activity "degraded water operations."

US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries

The U.S. State Department will make permanent a visa bond program that could require applicants from 50 countries, mostly from Africa, to post bonds of up to $20,000 when seeking U.S. visas, according to a ​federal notice posted online on Friday. The Federal Register notice applies to B1 and B2 visas, which are issued for business and tourism travel.

Trump convenes Cabinet at Camp David amid simmering Iran war

President Donald Trump convenes a Cabinet meeting on Friday at his Camp David retreat as he grapples with how to resolve his war against Iran and bring down gasoline prices that ⁠are threatening Republicans in November midterm elections. Unlike some past presidents, Trump has largely stayed away from the mountaintop presidential redoubt in western Maryland, preferring to spend time at his golf resorts when not at the White House. This will be his third trip to Camp David in his second term.

US ICE detains Johns Hopkins researcher as airport arrests surge

U.S. immigration agents arrested a Johns Hopkins University researcher at an airport where she planned to board a domestic flight as immigration arrests by President Donald Trump's administration have surged at airports in recent weeks. Here are more ⁠details:

US ​Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Blanche nomination for attorney general on Tuesday

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an executive business meeting for Tuesday to consider the nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. attorney general, according to the committee's website. Blanche's nomination has been stalled after a standoff with fellow Republicans over a plan by President Donald Trump for $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that could be used to pay people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

A flawed installation, not vandalism, caused the liner of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel, the Department of Justice said on Friday, as it dropped its case against a former U.S. Olympian. In a court filing, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Spence asked a judge to drop the Trump administration's case against David "Davey" Hearn, 67, ⁠whom it had accused of vandalizing the pool, which has become a flashpoint over President Donald Trump's efforts to remake Washington.

Blanche confirmation vote scheduled for Tuesday after Trump says 'weaponization' fund is dead

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to consider Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general, after President Donald Trump said his $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund was dead despite his support for it. Blanche's nomination had ⁠been stalled by a clash with fellow Republicans, who withheld support while seeking written assurances that the Justice Department would not ⁠establish the fund, which critics said could benefit Trump's allies.

Explainer-What to know about the US outbreak of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dozens of states are investigating a surge in cases of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness. Michigan has now reported more than 10,000 cases and is searching for links beyond the initial cases tied to lettuce. The outbreak, one of the largest U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks in recent years, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. Investigations are continuing into other sources.

Exclusive-Bessent's 'to do' list: buy $5-10 billion worth of Japanese yen, Reuters photo ‌shows

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday exposed a "to-do" list during President ‌Donald Trump's cabinet meeting indicating he was contemplating U.S. purchases of $5 billion to $10 billion worth of Japanese yen, a Reuters photograph taken during the meeting held at Camp David shows. Taken over Bessent's shoulder during an on-the-record ​portion of the meeting, the Camp David notepad bears the underscored words "To Do" followed by "Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil."