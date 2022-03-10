Left Menu

Metasky raises Rs 14 cr in funding round led by Sequoia Capital, Woodstock

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:22 IST
Metasky raises Rs 14 cr in funding round led by Sequoia Capital, Woodstock
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

IT startup Metasky on Thursday said it has raised Rs 13.7 crore in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Woodstock Fund.

Metasky positions itself as a bridge to Web3 - working with influencers, creators, and brands closely to form a Web3 strategy for their followers with the help of its user-friendly tools for buying, storing, and using NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Web3 is a set of technologies that give ownership of digital assets in the form of NFTs and crypto tokens as well as data straight to end-users.

The fund has come to the company in a pre-seed token sale round, it said in a statement.

''This round of fundraising was focused on growing the team and getting the product built and ready for the various user communities. The funds will empower Metasky in developing 'SkyWallet', designed especially to store every Web3 possession at a single place and 'SkyClub', a decentralized community platform,'' Metasky co-founder Ankit Arora said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022