James McNabney scored two tries as Ireland secured ​fifth place in the inaugural Nations Championship with a ​clinical 38-14 victory over Australia at ‌Twickenham on ​Friday.

Australia dominated possession and territory, but stout Irish defence and costly errors restricted them to two tries and left them feeling that, despite the one-sided scoreline, this ‌was a match that got away. Ireland also crossed for tries through centre Robbie Henshaw, number eight Nick Timoney and winger Rob Baloucoune, but spent much of the contest in their own half.

Australia attacked with ball in hand and had plenty of entries ‌into the Ireland 22, and will be disappointed they could only manage scores via lock Jeremy Williams and ‌scrumhalf Kalani Thomas. "We stuck with it pretty well, there were some scrappy parts there but we were clinical at times, especially towards the end,” Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast said.

"We showed good composure at times but there is a lot we can be better at. But we have won ⁠four from ​four (games in November) which is ⁠something we wanted.” Australia had 60% possession and territory in front of a sparse crowd in London and did a good job of disrupting the ⁠Ireland set-piece, but were left frustrated by sloppy play at crucial moments.

After no points in the opening 21 minutes, Australia finally burrowed ​their way over when Williams scored from close range, but Ireland hit back with a simple backline move ⁠to get Henshaw over near the posts. Australia continued to see much of the ball but their inaccuracy will be frustrating for coach Les Kiss. ⁠By ​contrast Ireland made their entries into the 22 count as they scored a second try from a driving maul through Timoney.

Ireland’s efficiency was on display again early in the second half as they moved the ball through the ⁠phases and when debutant Australia wing James Ramm failed to collect a cross-kick from Prendergast, Baloucoune had an easy run-in ⁠to score. Australia were camped in ⁠the Ireland 22 but it took them almost 15 minutes of the second half to score their second try as Thomas crossed.

It was ‘game on’ then but Ireland scored twice late ‌on through McNabney's ‌double to put a gloss on the scoreline.