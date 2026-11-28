Veteran spinner Nathan ​Lyon has been ​left out of Australia's ‌squad ​for the four-test series against New Zealand, with selectors opting for ‌uncapped Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. Lyon's omission casts doubt over the international future of the 39-year-old offspinner, Australia's second highest ‌wicket-taker in tests, behind only Shane Warne.

“Nathan has ‌not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” selectors boss George Bailey said in a ⁠statement ​on Saturday. “We ⁠also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge ⁠and skill can still be valuable to the program we ​have moving forward.”

Selectors named a 13-man squad, which ⁠included uncapped batter Jack Clayton, and said they would add another ⁠player ​after the sixth round of Sheffield Shield matches. The first test starts in Perth on December ⁠9.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron ⁠Green, Josh ⁠Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell ‌Starc