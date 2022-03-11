Left Menu

Realty firm Sobha's Vice Chairman and MD J C Sharma resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:27 IST
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jagdish Chandra Sharma has resigned with effect from April 1, citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing, Sobha informed that Sharma, vide a letter dated March 11, ''tendered his resignation for the position of Director, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 1st April 2022.'' Sharma will hold the position till March 31, 2022.

Bengaluru-based Sobha is one of the leading real estate firms of the country.

