Chile's GDP rises 12% in Q4 amid reopening, but misses forecast

Chile's economy expanded 12% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier amid a gradual reopening, but missed an expected 13% jump according to a Reuters poll of economists, central bank data showed on Friday.

In the full year, the world's largest copper producer posted a 11.7% gross domestic product (GDP) growth, according to the data. "The growth reflected a gradual economic reopening and a greater adaptation of households and companies to the health context, as well as how that has evolved during the year," the central bank said in a statement.

The Andean nation's GDP also rose 1.8% from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, while economists were expecting it to expand 2.2%.

