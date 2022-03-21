Inflection Point Ventures announces USD 50 million VC fund

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an angel investment platform, on Monday announced the launch of its new fund Physis Capital that will have a corpus of USD 50 million (about Rs 380 crore).

The new fund aims to build a portfolio of 15-20 startups with an average ticket size of USD 2.5 million, IPV said in a statement.

The fund will actively invest in sectors like vertical commerce, consumer tech, social and content creator, business to business software as a service and enterprise tech, it added.

IPV has announced the launch of its CAT II fund Physis Capital, according to the statement.

''With Physis Capital, the Partners, namely - Vinay Bansal, Mitesh Shah and Ankur Mittal, are set to replicate the success of First Port Capital (Angel Fund) and the IPV angel investment platform,'' it added.

Physis Capital will have a corpus of USD 50 million (about Rs 380 crore) with a green shoe option of another USD 25 million (about Rs 190 crore) and aims for its first close at USD 20 million. It will participate and lead investments in startups looking to raise Pre-Series A to Series B capital.

Physis Capital will start deploying capital post the first close.

It is in the final stage of the registration process and is awaiting nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Vinay Bansal, partner, Physis Capital said this fund is for investing in select Pre-Series A to Series B startups to enable their success through an integrated ecosystem consisting of technical, operational, business and strategic mentorship and support along with funding.

Inflection Point Ventures is an angel investing platform with over 6400 CXOs, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and professionals to invest in startups together.

The firm supports new-age entrepreneurs by providing them with monetary and experiential capital and connecting them with a diverse group of investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)