Mexico to see more inflation in coming months - deputy finance minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-03-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 04:35 IST
Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday that Mexico would see more inflation in the coming months.

"We are going to see more inflation, a little bit higher interest rates, and probably the (economic) growth is going to be lower but the recovery is going to continue," Yorio said in an interview with the local news outlet El Economista.

