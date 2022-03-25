Mexico to see more inflation in coming months - deputy finance minister

Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday that Mexico would see more inflation in the coming months.

"We are going to see more inflation, a little bit higher interest rates, and probably the (economic) growth is going to be lower but the recovery is going to continue," Yorio said in an interview with the local news outlet El Economista.

Also Read: Mexico reports 197 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,098 new cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)