North India's 1st Robotic Angioplasty centre launched at RHL Heart Centre, Rajasthan Hospital, Jaipur

North India's first robotic angioplasty centre was inaugurated by Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar at Rajasthan Hospital Jaipur. On this occasion, Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, Chairman -RHL Heart Centre, performed a live robotic angioplasty wherein a stent was placed perfectly through Robotic intervention.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:28 IST
Dr Ravinder Singh Rao.. Image Credit: ANI
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): North India's first robotic angioplasty centre was inaugurated by Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar at Rajasthan Hospital Jaipur. On this occasion, Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, Chairman -RHL Heart Centre, performed a live robotic angioplasty wherein a stent was placed perfectly through Robotic intervention. The patient had a 90 per cent blockage in the main artery. The live robotic angioplasty was witnessed by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Vice-Chancellor of RUHS and eminent cardiologists from top medical institutes, including PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS New Delhi, CMC Vellore, MMM, Chennai.

Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, who performed the robotic angioplasty, said, "Blockages at the main areas of the coronary artery, tortuous blockages or blockages at the origin, are considered vital blockages. STLLR trial has shown that 47.6 per cent of stents are not optimally placed, resulting in a longitudinal geographical miss. It means that some areas of the blockages, either at the beginning or at the end, are missed or not covered with the stent. If the stent is not placed at the right position, there is a 2.3 times chance that the patient will require repeat angioplasty shortly, compared to patients in whom the stent is placed at the right position. Moreover, in routine angioplasty, a second stent is used if the blockage is missed by one stent. Robotic angioplasty reduces the necessity of a second stent in 10 per cent of cases. Additionally, the radiation exposure to the patient is decreased by 20 per cent compared to the normal angioplasty." Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Vice-Chancellor of RUHS, said, "Cardiac diseases are rapidly increasing and appearing younger. Robotic angioplasty will offer cardiac intervention at par with international standards. It is a proud moment for Jaipur to become a Center of excellence for cardiac treatment."

Jagdeep Dhankar, Governor of West Bengal, said, "Advanced cardiac treatment such as these will be done with the safest outcome. Robotic angioplasty will put Jaipur & Rajasthan Hospital on India's map as a centre of excellence. It will generate trust in the needy patients across the country for complex cardiac treatment." Dr Rao presented an outcome data of cardiac cath lab for the year 2021-2022 in which over 500 angioplasty and over 65 TAVI were done at RHL Heart Center. The success rate for complex angioplasty was 99.4 per cent TAVI is a procedure for Aortic Valve Replacement without open-heart surgery, At RHL heart centre, the success rate was 100 per cent. Patients had travelled from all across the country and abroad for treatment.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

