Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

The escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran poses significant risks to global semiconductor material supply chains, according to a South Korean lawmaker. As tensions in the Middle East persist, the impact on South Korea's chip industry, which dominates global memory chip production, could be substantial, especially if key materials become scarce.

Helium, essential for semiconductor heat management, lacks alternatives and is sourced primarily from Qatar and the U.S. Industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, are vigilant but confident in their current material inventories, though the situation remains dynamic. Key concerns focus on helium production disruptions and their ripple effect across sectors.

Meanwhile, big tech companies' ambitions to expand AI data centers in the Middle East face hurdles due to the crisis. The damage caused to data centers by drone strikes, as reported by Amazon, reflects broader anxieties about technological expansions amidst geopolitical tensions.