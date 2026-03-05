Chaos Erupts in Hadha: Drunken Chaos Leads to Police Clash

In an incident in Hadha town, Uttar Pradesh, a drunken youth's actions led to a significant disturbance involving local residents and police intervention. The altercation occurred on Wednesday evening when a young man, identified as Ankit, reportedly abused locals while inebriated, prompting police response.

As authorities attempted to defuse the situation, tensions rose when women at the scene began pelting stones at the police, injuring an officer and damaging a vehicle. Additional police forces were required to reinstate order in the area.

Circle Officer Madhup Nath Mishra confirmed the situation is now under control. Authorities are actively seeking to identify those involved in the melee through video footage and local intelligence, pledging strict legal action against offenders and urging residents not to succumb to rumors, ensuring public cooperation in maintaining peace.

