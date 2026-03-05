Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's voter list has significantly impacted Muslim-majority and key districts ahead of the assembly polls. The deletions and scrutiny of voter rolls could reshape electoral outcomes, challenging the ruling TMC while potentially benefiting the BJP's narrative around illegal immigration.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's voter list has hit the TMC hard, primarily affecting Muslim-majority areas and key districts like North and South 24 Parganas. This revision, which includes deletions and adjudications, is seen by some as potentially reshaping the upcoming assembly polls.
With nearly 1.23 crore voters deleted or under scrutiny, constituting roughly one in six electors, the exercise could alter electoral dynamics significantly. This comes as a formidable challenge for the TMC, who historically dominate these regions, while the BJP frames SIR as a needed cleansing of electoral rolls.
TMC leaders, however, argue the revisions disproportionately target their strongholds, reflecting alleged political motivations. The ruling party is aiming to mitigate the impact through increased turnout and consolidated minority voting, while also highlighting issues of identity and citizenship amid voter discontent.
