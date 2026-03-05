Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

The Andhra Pradesh government is making a significant investment to bolster its electric infrastructure. On Thursday, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar revealed plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore on constructing 200 new electric sub-stations across the state.

Addressing the Assembly, Kumar highlighted the necessity of this initiative, particularly in areas encountering excessive power loads. He emphasized that the sanctioned 33/11 KV sub-stations across the state aim to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, meeting the growing electricity demands.

The project also includes the construction of two 220 KV sub-stations in Vizianagaram district, worth Rs 46 crore. These developments are designed to cater to the increasing electricity needs from various sectors, including industry, business, domestic, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)