Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar announced plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore on building 200 new electric sub-stations to tackle excess power load across the state. These include multiple 33/11 KV sub-stations and two 220 KV stations in Vizianagaram district, addressing growing industrial and domestic demands.
The Andhra Pradesh government is making a significant investment to bolster its electric infrastructure. On Thursday, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar revealed plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore on constructing 200 new electric sub-stations across the state.
Addressing the Assembly, Kumar highlighted the necessity of this initiative, particularly in areas encountering excessive power loads. He emphasized that the sanctioned 33/11 KV sub-stations across the state aim to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, meeting the growing electricity demands.
The project also includes the construction of two 220 KV sub-stations in Vizianagaram district, worth Rs 46 crore. These developments are designed to cater to the increasing electricity needs from various sectors, including industry, business, domestic, and agriculture.
