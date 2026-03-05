Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar announced plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore on building 200 new electric sub-stations to tackle excess power load across the state. These include multiple 33/11 KV sub-stations and two 220 KV stations in Vizianagaram district, addressing growing industrial and domestic demands.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is making a significant investment to bolster its electric infrastructure. On Thursday, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar revealed plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore on constructing 200 new electric sub-stations across the state.

Addressing the Assembly, Kumar highlighted the necessity of this initiative, particularly in areas encountering excessive power loads. He emphasized that the sanctioned 33/11 KV sub-stations across the state aim to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, meeting the growing electricity demands.

The project also includes the construction of two 220 KV sub-stations in Vizianagaram district, worth Rs 46 crore. These developments are designed to cater to the increasing electricity needs from various sectors, including industry, business, domestic, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

