Rela Multi Speciality Hospital launched at Hiranandani Parks Township, Oragadam, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rela, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital has launched a new health care facility at Hiranandani Parks township in Oragadam, Chennai. The new emergency and trauma care facility in Oragadam, a Detroit of South-East Asia, aims to comprehensively cater to communities in peripheral areas extending from Sriperumbudur to Chengalpattu. The newly built three-storey facility is spread across 15000 sq. feet, is designed to serve the citizens of the Oragadam & Kanchipuram districts by providing superior quality healthcare solutions. Delighted with the development of a rich social fabric at one of the finest integrated townships Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai N Shridhar, CEO, Hiranandani Communities, articulates it as a "Right step towards building a holistic experience aimed at enhancing the well-being of the community by better serving and upraising Health, Wealth and Happiness quotient that accords a balanced lifestyle. Integrated healthcare solutions are intended to enable accessibility, better service, wow experience and focus on customer service to truly stem customer delight." The recent inauguration ceremony marked the presence of dignitaries like Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman, Rela Hospital, Sunil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sriperumbudur, N Shridhar, CEO, Hiranandani Communities and Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd gracing the occasion. Rela hospital will be of great significance to cater the healthcare services to the numerous multinational companies having organizational setup in Oragadam, the automobile hub of South East Asia. It will be the only hospital to cater to trauma cases and assist in clinical treatment day and night to the demography in the proximity. Rela hospital within Hiranandani Parks township comprises of round the clock pharmacy to treat accidents and emergencies along with the daycare service and consultation in operation. Rela Hospital, Oragadam offers state-of-the-art emergency departments, advanced diagnostic imaging, ambulatory clinics, and intensive care beds. The other specialized clinical services delivered are related to cardiology, nephrology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency, and internal medicine. Hiranandani Communities has a rich legacy of developing a vast acreage of mixed-used integrated townships that embodies comfort, convenience and community living experience. The group's expertise in offering 'one-stop lifestyle' in 15-minute drive concept will garner traction in the new normal world post covid pandemic peril. The renewed preferences of customers are skewed towards complete well-being and wellness-oriented lifestyle that enriches the quality of life. Rela Hospital, Oragadam will be a new pinnacle in the township living experience at Hiranandani Parks, a 400-acreage township.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)