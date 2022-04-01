Bosch acquires 14 pc stake in Zeliot Connected Services

Bosch Ltd, a provider of technology and services in the mobility ecosystem, on Friday said it has acquired a 14 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based B2B start-up Zeliot Connected Services Pvt Ltd.

This investment will enhance Bosch Ltd's role in the mobility landscape through offerings on digital platforms in the personalised and connected mobility, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Zeliot offers connected mobility solutions for enterprises and automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that improves vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders. Besides, it also offers micro services as application programming interface with a wide customer base offering device agnostic solutions deployed in India.

Bosch said it has been working extensively in the connected mobility environment and is creating a digital mobility ecosystem that has safety and sustainability at its core. It has also been consciously foraying into new business models, which is reflected through its recent acquisitions and the launch of mobility cloud platform and mobility marketplace, a platform to transact digital assets.

''The combination of Bosch's mobility marketplace and Zeliot micro services platform will create a one-stop-shop for the new age mobility players while improving vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders,'' the company said.

Zeliot will leverage the software as a service portfolio of Bosch's mobility platform to augment its digital product lifecycle from development to customer experience, it added.

