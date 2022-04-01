HireHunch, A Marketplace for Tech Hiring Raises Seed Round of USD 500K Led by Waveform Ventures

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The seed round also saw participation from marquee angels like Alok Mittal, Founder, Indifi, Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal, Kshitij Jain, Founder, Joveo, Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, Hero MotorCorp, Gunjan Srivastava, CEO, Bosch Siemens (UK), Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Founder, Anzy Global, and Ajay Gopalkrishnan, Founder, Tinvio • With 50+ customers onboard, HireHunch has unlocked 10,000+ engineering hours for leading organizations like Lenskart, Lead, GamesKraft, Junglee Games, upGrad, Purplle and many more • The startup is currently hiring over 20 roles across all functions, especially engineering, sales and marketing across the country HireHunch, a Bangalore-based B2B platform that offers interview-as-a-service, has announced raising USD 500K funding in a seed round led by Waveform Ventures. The tech recruitment platform has also been supported with investments from marquee angels like Alok Mittal, Saurabh Bansal, Ramneek Khurana, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Kshitij Jain, Ram Kuppuswamy, Gunjan Srivastava, Ajay Gopalkrishnan and more. Founded by Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey in 2020, HireHunch is a B2B platform focused on enabling the improvement of the tech recruitment funnel for its partners. HireHunch provides trusted and reliable technical assistance enabling reliably fast and cost-effective remote tech hiring. It helps companies in improving their Quality-of-Hire through the platform’s two-pronged process (a hybrid of man & machine) by screening the best technical candidates for final interviewing. The AI-enabled platform selects the best candidates who are shortlisted and virtually interviewed by a group of seasoned tech interviewers. This process enables the companies in making their hiring decisions in a cost-effective and timely manner, with the assurance of quality through unbiased, inclusive and fair technical analysis. The USD 500K funding raised will be deployed for innovation-led expansion. Nawal Mishra, Founder of HireHunch said, “The fresh funds will be utilized to develop cutting-edge technologies around various data science initiatives along with strengthening our sales and marketing teams. Our goal is to become the most trusted interviewing platform globally by building a robust platform and community of exceptional technical interviewers.” The company is also concentrating on extending its reach across borders, “We are eyeing growth and scale as we innovate and build the solution to a globally relevant business problem.” The startup has successfully unlocked 10,000+ engineering hours for 50+ companies including some top unicorns like Lenskart, Lead, Gameskraft, Junglee Games, upGrad, Purplle and other tech startups like GoodWorker, Zupee, Hubilo, Avataar and Tinvio. Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures added, “Hiring is a top priority area for all high-growth companies who are struggling to find internal managerial bandwidth to interview a large volume of prospective candidates. HireHunch is solving the problem by connecting qualified interviewers with companies that need interviewing bandwidth while enabling external interviewers to provide high-quality feedback and analytics to hiring managers.” About HireHunch Founded in 2020 with Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey as its Co-founders, HireHunch is a B2B platform that provides reliable technical interviewing services to improve the tech recruitment funnel fast & cost-effectively. It helps companies to improve their Quality-of-Hire with HireHunch’s critical technical assessments and great candidate experience with 24X7 scheduling convenience. Visit www.hirehunch.com for more information. About Waveform Ventures Waveform Ventures is a syndicate of angel investors including some of the best tech angels, entrepreneurs and CXOs in India. Waveform Ventures invests in all sectors leveraging technology across the spectrum of early stage funding, from pre-launch to Series-A. Find out more at waveform.vc. Image: HireHunch Founders PWR PWR

