Ukraine asks EU, British, Japanese and U.S. central banks to ban rouble transactions

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:58 IST
Kyrylo Shevchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia

The governor of Ukraine's central bank urged the central banks of the European Union, the United States, Japan and Britain to ban transactions in the Russian or Belarusian rouble over Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The ban on payments in Russian roubles will make it possible to thwart the plans of the aggressor-state to switch to payments in its national currency," Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

